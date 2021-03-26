IND USA
A large fire broke out in the Camp area in Pune late on Friday evening as seen from window in the vicinity. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune’s Fashion street, Camp, engulfed in flames on Friday

A huge fire broke out at Fashion street on MG road in Pune late on Friday evening
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:01 AM IST

A huge fire broke out at Fashion street on MG road in Pune late on Friday evening. The fire department rushed 11 fire tenders to the spot. Several residents reported power cuts in parts of the Camp area, Pune.

Amit Kumar , Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) CEO said that the entire fashion street was burnt down due to the sudden fire, the cause of which was unknown till the time of going to press.

“It is an unfortunate incident which happened back to back after the Shivaji Market incident. The issue of fire safety at Fashion Street has always been a cause of concern before the administration.”

The fire brigade had a tough time reaching the spot due to the congestion of the road leading to the market.

No reports on injuries or casualties were reported at this time. More details awaited.

