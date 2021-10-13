Pune’s first disability rehab centre gets final approval, 3.5 crore sanctioned

PUNE: The one-of-its-kind district disability rehabilitation centre (DDRC) – for which the Pune Zilla Parishad has sanctioned ₹3.5 crore – will soon see the light of day, with the deputy chief minister and general body granting their approval to the project.

The administration will soon float tenders for the project and subsequently, construction is also likely to begin. This is the first-of-its-kind centre with different departments all-in-one place so that diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation can be provided through various methods.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “The design for the ground+3 building was approved at the recent general body and the deputy chief minister meet as well. This is the final approval and the building will come up at Aundh and we have sanctioned ₹3.5 crore for the disability centre. The DDRC will act as a one-stop centre to provide treatment and therapeutic services for all types of disabilities. In addition to providing medical treatment such as artificial limbs to disabled patients, the centre will also provide rehabilitation therapies. This will be the first-of-its-kind rehabilitation centre in the state.”

Prasad said that the centre will also serve nearby districts as it will be a one-of-its-kind centre not just in Pune but also in the entire state. At the centre, disabilities will be identified, treated and surgical intervention will be provided if required. The centre will identify all 21 disabilities recognised by the Government of India. The centre will be housed on the existing campus of the district hospital.

Dr Kavita Murugkar, an impanelled architect for the project, said, “All types of disabilities be they physical, sensory or cognitive, will be taken care of at this centre. The centre will provide artificial limbs, corrective surgeries and also therapies to ensure all-round development of the persons undergoing treatment. Some of the unique therapies that will be provided at the centre include music therapy, dance/yoga therapy, language therapy, maths lab, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, orthotic and prosthetic unit, audiometry, speech therapy, aqua therapy, and outdoor gym and rehabilitation.”