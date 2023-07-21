Water storage in Khadakwasla reservoir reaches 47%

PUNE: Due to incessant heavy rain, water storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir has reached 47% and is likely to increase further. The Khadakwasla reservoir comprises four dams namely Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar and Pune city gets its drinking water supply from these dams. Last week on July 14, the water storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir was only 28%. However, with continuous heavy downpour over the last three to four days, the water storage in the reservoir has risen and reached 47% as of Friday evening. According to information received Friday evening, water storage in the Khadkwasla dam is 60%; Panshet dam 50%; Warasgaon dam 47%; and Temghar dam 31%. The total water content of all four dams is 13,81 TMC (thousand million cubic feet TMC) or 47.37%. Water storage during the corresponding period last year was 67.73%. Last week on July 14, the water storage in the Khadakwasla reservoir was only 28%. (HT PHOTO)

In an El Nino year when the onset of the monsoon has been delayed, the Maharashtra government had asked municipal corporations to use water carefully. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had introduced once-a-week water cuts. Recently, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Although the rains have started and water storage is increasing, we will continue with the water cut for the next few days and review the situation thereafter.”