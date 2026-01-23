Pune: The mayor’s post in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been reserved for a woman candidate from the general category, following a draw conducted by the Maharashtra government on Thursday. In contrast, the mayor’s post in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been designated as general–open, allowing candidates from all categories to contest. Pune’s next mayor a woman; Pimpri-Chinchwad post reserved for open category

The draw for reservation of mayoral posts is conducted as part of the rotational system followed in local self-government bodies, under which different social categories get representation over time. While the post in Pune has been reserved for women from the general category, women belonging to other categories will also be eligible to contest. However, in the case of reserved categories, candidates must belong to the same category for which the post is earmarked.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoying a clear majority in the civic body, discussions have begun within the party over the likely candidate for Pune mayor. Several senior women leaders are in the race, including BJP women’s wing vice-president Varsha Tapkir, Manjusha Nagpure, who was elected unopposed, Ranjana Tilekar, mother of MLA Yogesh Tilekar, Manasi Deshpande, and Swarda Bapat, daughter-in-law of late Girish Bapat. Party sources, however, indicated that given its comfortable majority, the BJP could take a surprise call while finalising the candidate.

BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said the party would take a collective decision. “Now that the reservation has been announced, the party will discuss the matter with senior leaders and take an appropriate decision,” he said.

The reservation announcement has also shifted the focus of senior male corporators in Pune. The reservation decided through a draw spoiled the chances of party bigwigs Ganesh Bidkar, Srinath Bhimale, and Dheeraj Ghate, knocking them out of the competition. Leaders such as Bidkar, Bhimale, and Ghate are now expected to eye key posts such as standing committee chairperson, leader of the house, and heads of other important civic committees.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, several BJP leaders have staked a claim to the mayor’s post. BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad city unit president Shatrugna Kate said he had already expressed his interest. “I have been working for the BJP for a long time and had earlier also conveyed my willingness. It is our role to express interest; the final decision rests with the party leadership,” he said.

Apart from Kate, names of BJP leaders Ravi Landge, Nitin Landge, Sachin Tapkir, and others are also doing the rounds in PCMC political circles.

Between 2017 and 2022, the Pune mayor's post was designated for the general category when Mukta Tilak and Mohol served as mayors.

