Purandar airport project: DyCM directs admin to start land acquisition process at first site
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday instructed officers to initiate the land acquisition process for Purandar airport project at the first site
PUNE Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held a meeting with senior administrative officers to discuss the Purandar airport project and instructed them to initiate the land acquisition process at the first site.
The administration is hoping that the Maharashtra cabinet will give a nod for the original site and submit the proposal to the central aviation ministry and defence soon.
A senior officer requesting anonymity, “Fadnavis discussed the Purandar airport site issue with the administration. He even instructed to initiate land acquisition, but this is a political issue. So we cannot comment on it now.”
Fadnavis on Friday had said, “Pune airport will be constructed at original Purandar site. We will decide on it soon.”
Union civil aviation and steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was in the city on Friday said they are waiting for a new proposal from the government of Maharashtra for the Purandar airport site. “Central government will inspect it and give permission accordingly,” he said.
A former minister from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) requesting anonymity said, “The original site had all the clearance, but farmers had opposed the land acquisition and so the project was delayed.”
Recently, chief minister Eknath Shinde had said they would offer land compensation like Samruddi Mahamarg to the Purandar airport which will help to speed up the process.
Land from six villages in Purandar tehsil - Rise, Pise, Naigaon, Rajouri, Pandeshwar, and Pimpri is required for the project. After opposition from farmers, the MVA government was planning to shift the site to adjacent areas.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
