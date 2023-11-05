Purandar’s figs & custard apples now in demand across the globe

Purandar taluka has always been famous for fruits such as figs, guavas and custard apples cultivated by generations of farmers there however the produce has now reached the global market in addition to fetching a good price locally, thanks to the efforts of a few youths and farmers who came together and started a company called ‘Purandar Highlands’ for the purpose in 2021. Few youths and farmers came together and started a company called ‘Purandar Highlands. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

At least 13 youths from farmer families came together in 2021 to form this company, which is now carrying out various experiments in the field of agriculture. These youngsters are highly educated and are managing the affairs of the company themselves. Courtesy their efforts, Purandar’s figs and custard apples are now sought after across the globe.

Rohan Ursal, chairman and managing director, Purandar Highlands, said, “A country like Malaysia imports agricultural produce from other countries, processes it and resells in the world market. Inspired by this, we started a company called Purandar Highlands. In this, many farmers of the taluka bring their agricultural produce and the graded produce is supplied to the world market. Interestingly, the market price offered to the farmer is greater and more stable as compared to other markets.”

“Once the goods are supplied to the company, the farmers are paid immediately. Another special thing is that this company has been created without taking any government subsidy; it is used only for farmers. Figs grown in the fields of Purandar are brought to the company and the farmers are paid immediately for their produce. The figs are graded, packaged and supplied both domestically and abroad,” Ursal said.

There is a good demand for these fruits in the global market. More than 300 farmers of Purandar taluka supply their produce to this company. The company also works in the villages of Singapur, Gurholi, Pisarve, Pargaon, Waghapur, Rajewadi and Vanpuri in Purandar taluka.

The youngsters behind this endeavour hail from farming families. However, they decided to create a company to help the farmers better market their produce and get greater compensation for it.

