Home / Cities / Pune News / PWD begins restoration of British-era Shivaji Market destroyed in fire

PWD begins restoration of British-era Shivaji Market destroyed in fire

pune news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:51 PM IST

Facing a financial crisis, the then Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar had sought funds from the district administration to restore the market

Renovation work underway at the British-era Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Camp on Wednesday. Last year, 25 shops located at the market were gutted in a massive fire. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Renovation work underway at the British-era Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Camp on Wednesday. Last year, 25 shops located at the market were gutted in a massive fire. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: Almost a year after a massive fire destroyed 25 shops located at the British-era Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Camp, the public works department (PWD) has begun renovation work of the Grade I heritage structure. The fire that broke out during the night on March 1, 2021, caused severe loss to property.

Facing a financial crisis, the then Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar had sought funds from the district administration to restore the market. The collectorate contributed 1.25 crore, PCB 50 lakh and PCB Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sunil Kamble 25 lakh for the renovation project.

“The renovation work started after a long delay and is expected to be completed by March next year. We have offered assistance to PWD for successful completion of the project,” said PCB CEO Subrat Pal.

Manzoor Shaikh, president, Shivaji Market Traders’ Association, said, “We want the work to be completed within the deadline as per the guidelines laid for conservation and protection of heritage structures.”

Social worker Rajabhau Chavan said, “The delay in renovation work exposes PCB’s laxity. PCB is not only facing financial crisis, but also lack of professionalism.”

Anil Kakade, PWD sectional engineer who is incharge of renovation work, said, “We are clearing the area of burnt material and renovating the place as per guidelines related to heritage structures. New drainage lines will be laid along with platforms for traders.”

PCB in 2014 had asked its engineers to conduct a detailed evaluation of the structure and suggest mandatory steps to fix damaged stones and roof replacements due to leakage during the monsoon season.It had strongly recommended repair and re-plastering of walls. The restoration plan has been on paper since then.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Market, a Grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out