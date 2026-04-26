QR code mandatory on all hoardings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory for all authorised advertisement hoardings in the city to display QR codes, allowing citizens to instantly access details related to them. Any updates or modifications must be carried out only through the PMC system. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Madhav Jagtap, head of the PMC’s sky hoarding department, said the directive had been issued by the additional municipal commissioner and will apply to all authorised hoardings across Pune.

“Citizens will be able to scan the QR code using their mobile phones and access important information related to the hoarding. The QR code must be displayed on the lower portion of the hoarding,” Jagtap said.

According to PMC officials, the scanned QR code will provide details such as licence information, permissions granted by authorities, documents submitted by the hoarding owner, and other relevant records.

Officials added that hoarding owners will not be able to independently alter the information. Any updates or modifications must be carried out only through the PMC system.

Jagtap said the provision has been incorporated into the state’s sky hoarding policy framed by the Maharashtra government and is now being implemented by the civic body.

The PMC has warned that action will be initiated from May 27 against hoardings that fail to display the mandatory QR codes.