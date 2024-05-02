Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Pune for MVA candidates

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at AISSMS ground near RTO on Friday as part of campaigning for four Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates Ravindra Dhangekar (Pune), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Amol Kolhe (Shirur) and Sanjog Waghere (Maval). As Rahul Gandhi had interacted with youth in his visit to the city during the last polls, the party’s local unit demanded a public rally or road show this year. (HT FILE)

However, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar will not be part of the rally as he has already scheduled campaigning in other places. MVA leaders said other leaders from the alliance will attend the public rally.

“Sharad Pawar may not likely join the rally along with Rahul Gandhi as he has planned to visit other places for campaigning with few days left for polling,” said Congress leader Mohan Joshi.

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde said, “Preparations have been made and we expect huge public response to Rahul Gandhi’s visit.”

During his city visit on April 29, Modi had called Rahul Gandhi “shehzada’ (prince) and indirectly referred to Sharad Pawar as “bhatakti aatma” (wandering soul).

Later, Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the prime minister at a public rally in Pune on April 30.

As Rahul Gandhi had interacted with youth in his visit to the city during the last polls, the party’s local unit demanded a public rally or road show this year. After Rahul’s city visit, the party had invited Priyanka Gandhi for a road show.