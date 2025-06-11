Railway accidents on rise even in Pune railway division

After a tragic incident near Mumbra railway station in Mumbai on Monday, June 9, claimed the lives of four passengers and left nine others seriously injured, analysis of data from the Pune railway division has revealed a similar pattern of passenger casualties. In 17 months from January 2024 to May 2025, a total 49 people lost their lives in railway accidents in the Pune division, while 109 were injured, indicating a grim reality that train journeys in the region are becoming increasingly perilous. The trend continued into 2025 with worrying consistency. In the first five months of the year, 51 people were involved in such accidents with 14 of them dead and 37 injured. (HT)

As per the data shared by the Pune railway division, in the year 2024 alone, 107 passengers fell from moving trains, 35 of whom died while 72 sustained injuries. The trend continued into 2025 with worrying consistency. In the first five months of the year, 51 people were involved in such accidents with 14 of them dead and 37 injured. These figures show that the frequency of accidents is not decreasing but remains alarmingly steady.

Similar to incidents commonly seen on Mumbai’s suburban train network, the Pune railway division is witnessing a repeat of these fatal patterns. The causes are often the same like standing near open doors during peak hours, attempting to board or alight from moving trains, and unsafe behaviour in overcrowded conditions. Experts and authorities are urging passengers, especially young people, to take their personal safety seriously and adhere strictly to railway travel rules. Even a single moment of negligence can result in irreversible tragedy.

Ravi Mohanty, a regular passenger on the Pune to Lonavala local train route, said, “Traveling by local trains has become increasingly risky, especially during peak hours. There is severe overcrowding, people hang out of doors, and there is barely any security presence. We often see fights breaking out or people fainting due to suffocation. I avoid carrying valuables now, and I keep my phone hidden. Honestly, I worry every day as to whether or not I will reach home safely.”

Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Group, said, “Currently, the ex-gratia offered is just ₹10 lakh for fatalities, which is grossly inadequate. This should be increased to ₹50 lakh for the families of deceased passengers and ₹30 lakh for the injured. Moreover, many families are denied even the promised compensation. Railways must revise and enhance these provisions in line with the changing times.”

Meanwhile, Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “The railway administration is making every possible effort to enhance passenger safety. Awareness campaigns are being conducted at stations and in coaches. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has increased patrolling on platforms and at high-risk locations to take action against irresponsible behavior. Passengers must take ownership of their safety, boarding or alighting from moving trains, crossing tracks, or standing at doorways can be fatal. We regularly appeal to passengers to travel patiently and responsibly.”