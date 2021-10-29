Home / Cities / Pune News / Railways installs Braille rendition of Pune station layout
To help visually challenged passengers at the Pune railway station, the Pune railways has installed a Braille layout of the station premises
The visually impaired read the Braille map at Pune railway station on Thursday. To help visually challenged passengers at the Pune railway station, the Pune railway has installed a Braille layout of the station premises. (HT)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE To help visually challenged passengers at the Pune railway station, the Pune railway has installed a Braille layout of the station premises and released a a Braille handbook with information about the station. Both these are in the LIPI format which is a text-based rendering.

Bridgestone India installed the Braille map as well, as provided sign language videos and ramps for easy access to wheelchair-bound passengers.

“The station has now Braille maps installed in metal that describes the entire railway station premises and all facilities at the station. These are compact and easy for a person reading it as the entire map is the size of a normal A4 paper. Smartphone scanable audio and sign- language video QR codes have been installed at various locations that give video-based information about the railway station, both in audio and sign language. Portable ramps that empower people using wheelchairs to board trains have also been provided,” said Parag Satpute, managing director, Bridgestone India.

SC Jain, Pune Station Director said, “We are delighted to share that in line with the government’s accessible India campaign, Pune junction has been made more accessible for people with disabilities.”

