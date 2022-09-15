Rainfall in Pune to decrease from September 17: IMD

Rainfall activity for Pune city is likely to reduce from September 17 said weather department officials. On Thursday, no rainfall was reported in parts of the city but many areas in the city reported cloud covers during the day.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a well-marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. “Due to its likely interaction with the trough in middle latitude westerlies, the system is likely to recurve gradually north-northeastwards towards East Uttar Pradesh till September 18,” said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said, “As the system is moving northwards there are chances of rainfall activity will be reduced from September 17.”

He added that the rainfall from September 17 will be very light.

“Skies in the city will be partly cloudy from September 17 till September 19 with light rainfall. There are no warnings for the ghat regions after September 17,” said Kashyapi.

He added that there are isolated heavy rainfall warnings for Marathwada, central Maharashtra from September 17 to September 19.

“In Konkan and Goa region, isolated rainfall is likely till September 19. Whereas in central Maharashtra and Marathwada, isolated areas may experience lightning and thunderstorms during this time. Vidarbha has no warning till September 19,” said Kashyapi.