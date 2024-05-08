Raj Thackeray to address public rally near Sarasbaug 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address a public rally at Sarasbaug on Friday, May 10, in support of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardeshai, and BJP city unit head Dheeraj Ghate briefed the media about the upcoming rally. (HT PHOTO)

During the 2019 general elections, Thackeray extended his support to the opposition parties and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this time MNS has joined hands with the MahaYuti alliance.

Last Thursday, Raj’s son Amit Thackeray attended the Prime Minister’s public rally at the Racecourse.

MNS leader Nandgaonkar said, “MNS has a large number of followers in Pune. Many youngsters are eager to listen to Raj Thackeray’s thoughts. MNS will ensure that transportation in the city is not disrupted on Friday owing to the public rally.”

Former MNS leader Vasant More who was willing to contest the Lok Sabha election left the party before elections and joined the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi. As More contests the election from Pune, Raj might speak about him in the rally.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Last time, Raj Thackeray was with us, and he took the public rally in Khadakwasla, however, the BJP candidate got 65,000 vote lead in Khadakwasla. Our wish is that he should conduct more public rallies in the state.”