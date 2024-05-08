 Raj Thackeray to address public rally near Sarasbaug  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raj Thackeray to address public rally near Sarasbaug 

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2024 07:30 AM IST

MNS chief Raj Thackeray to rally at Sarasbaug in support of BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol. MNS joins MahaYuti alliance after opposing Modi in 2019.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address a public rally at Sarasbaug on Friday, May 10, in support of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol. 

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardeshai, and BJP city unit head Dheeraj Ghate briefed the media about the upcoming rally.  (HT PHOTO)
MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardeshai, and BJP city unit head Dheeraj Ghate briefed the media about the upcoming rally.  (HT PHOTO)

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardeshai, and BJP city unit head Dheeraj Ghate briefed the media about the upcoming rally. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During the 2019 general elections, Thackeray extended his support to the opposition parties and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this time MNS has joined hands with the MahaYuti alliance. 

Last Thursday, Raj’s son Amit Thackeray attended the Prime Minister’s public rally at the Racecourse. 

MNS leader Nandgaonkar said, “MNS has a large number of followers in Pune. Many youngsters are eager to listen to Raj Thackeray’s thoughts. MNS will ensure that transportation in the city is not disrupted on Friday owing to the public rally.” 

Former MNS leader Vasant More who was willing to contest the Lok Sabha election left the party before elections and joined the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi. As More contests the election from Pune, Raj might speak about him in the rally. 

Meanwhile, NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Last time, Raj Thackeray was with us, and he took the public rally in Khadakwasla,  however, the BJP candidate got 65,000 vote lead in Khadakwasla. Our wish is that he should conduct more public rallies in the state.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Raj Thackeray to address public rally near Sarasbaug 

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On