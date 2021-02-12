IND USA
pune news

Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST

PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Sharavan Hardikar has been transferred as director general of Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps. Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Patil has been appointed as municipal commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Hardikar S Chokalingam, who was settlement commissioner, is now director general of the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada).

Sheetal Ugale-Teli is now director of cotton industry located in Nagpur.

Commissioner of the Disabled, Prerana Deshbhratar, has been appointed as district collector Wardha.

N K Sudhansu, who was working with the central government, is now appointed as settlement commissioner in Pune.

HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the report regarding the new site for Purandar airport has been submitted to the central government
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the central government should bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:40 PM IST
PUNE: Challenging former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see the exit of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming civic body polls
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The restrictions imposed by the authorities after the Covid outbreak have impacted the emotional well-being of many as their day-to-day activities were disrupted and were forced to live in confined spaces
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
On Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 29
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

School registration under RTE extended to Feb 15

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The date for school registration under the Right to Education (RTE) has been extended until February 15
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Colleges and universities in the state are reopening from February 15, and a circular on the lines has also been issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

22,943 missing mobile phone cases lodged in 2020: Pune police

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Forgetting mobile phones in cafe, slipping from pocket while catching a bus or jogging are some of the common reasons given by the 22,943 Puneites who lost their handsets in 2020
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured to complete the long-pending Pune-Satara highway work in six months
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
pune news

Short circuit caused fire at Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
"The premises where the blaze erupted was empty and work was going on there. It is a private institute and they are carrying out their audit. The government is also investigating. There is no other cause behind the fire other than short circuit," said Ajit Pawar while addressing the media.
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to extend the timings last we
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body to start 75 more vaccination sites

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Dr Bharati also added that some private hospitals will also start inoculation of frontline workers at their sites soon
The fallen tree near Warje ward office occupied the entire width of the road. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
The fallen tree near Warje ward office occupied the entire width of the road. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
pune news

“I escaped tree falling on me by fraction of a second”

By Pratham Gokhale
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Pune: A fraction of a second late and I would have been trapped under a huge tree that fell on a street last night in Karvenagar
