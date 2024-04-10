Rat bite case: Medical education dept recommends action against Sassoon hospital admin

The medical education department on Wednesday submitted a report to the state government recommending action against administration of Sassoon General Hospital(SGH) in the rat bite case. The three-member committee visited the hospital on Wednesday last week and a report was submitted to the director of medical education and researcher (DMER) on April 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The action has been recommended following the reports of the investigation committee, said officials.

Sagar Renuse, 30, a resident of Velha, was admitted to the ICU located on the ground floor of the old hospital building on March 17 after falling from a bridge. Renuse’s relatives claimed that rat bites were visible at two to three places on his body.

Following the allegations, a committee was established to conduct a probe. The three-member committee visited the hospital on Wednesday last week and a report was submitted to the director of medical education and researcher (DMER) on April 3.

Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, director of medical education and researcher (DMER), said, as per the finding of the investigation report submitted by the committee the recommendation has been sent to the state government for action against Sasson administration.

“The government will take further against the people found responsible for the laxity. The report recommends there were rat bites visible on the deceased body. The same was also mentioned in the autopsy report and agreed by the hospital administration during the probe,” he said.

Dr Mhaisekar, said, such incidents cannot be taken lightly or neglected.

“Thousands of needy patients visit the hospital for treatment and it is the responsibility of the hospital administration to provide them quality treatment without compromise,” he, said.

Renuse’s relatives had accused the hospital administration of negligence and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the hospital management and concerned doctors monitoring him.

The kin of the deceased had submitted a written complaint to Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC. However, the DMER clarified as per the report of the committee the reason for the death of the patient was not a rat bite.

A senior officer from Sassoon requesting anonymity, said, “They are working towards taking action in this regard against the agency which is appointed for conducting pest control at the hospital. We are likely to rope in a new agency for the pest control work at the hospital.”