Rates plummet as onion auction resumes in Nashik dist

Amidst the apprehension of farmers and traders, the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) on Monday held onion auctions, nevertheless, the crop fetched significantly lower rates, dropping by ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 per quintal. The central government’s decision to ban onion export last Friday garnered angry reactions from farmers and traders in the Nashik district, which is the major onion producer belt in the region. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Many producers chose to close auctions at important markets of Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon, Malegaon, Umrana, Satana, Nampur, Sinnar, and Chandwad.

Several farmers staged a rasta roko on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in protest of the Centre’s plan to restrict onion exports until March 31, 2024.

Jaydutta Holkar, director at Lasalgaon and Mumbai APMC said, “The onion auctions resumed on Monday afternoon to cut down losses of farmers. Even before the auction began, onion prices plummeted dramatically and fell by ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 per quintal. On Monday, the average onion price in most APMCs in Nashik district was ₹2,200 per quintal.”

Sanjay Pawar farmer from Malegaon in Nashik district said, “This year farmers are facing a lot of problems in the Nashik area. Due to unseasonal rains, other crops were damaged and even the onion production has been largely hampered. Farmers are now yielding a meagre quantity, and a new onion crop is on its way. But the decision taken by the Central government is unnecessary.”

Ramesh Ahire, a farmer from Satana said, “On the one hand, this government is not providing any help for losses incurred by grapes and pomegranates due to unseasonal rains. We were hoping to make a decent profit from onion crops, but the government has prohibited exports. If citizens cannot afford onions, they should refrain from purchasing them for a few days to enable farmers to make ends meet.”