Raw material used in manufacture MD drugs seized from Vishrantwadi

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 03, 2024 05:46 AM IST

During the investigation of one of the biggest drug hauls in Pune, police seized 340 kg of raw material intended for manufacturing drugs from a truck in Vishrantwadi area on Saturday.

During the raid at a godown in Vishrantwadi, police-initiated search of a truck, it was found three kilometers away from godown area. (HT PHOTO)

As per information provided by police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, during the investigation, a suspect who was apprehended from Kolkata revealed the information.

During the raid at a godown in Vishrantwadi, police-initiated search of a truck, it was found three kilometers away from godown area.

“During the search of the truck, 340 kilograms of raw material was found. As per initial investigation, the material appears to be intended for the production of MD. However, the exact nature will be confirmed after forensic analysis, ‘’ said Kumar.

Speaking about MD seizure by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, Kumar said, “As of now we don’t have any information about connection of these two cases.”

