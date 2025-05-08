Real tribute, justice to those killed in Pahalgam attack, say families of victims

Pune: Family members of the victims killed in last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam have welcomed India’s recent cross-border strikes in Pakistan, calling it a strong and timely response. Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, speaks to the media on the success of Operation Sindoor in Pune on Wednesday. Family members of victims killed in the attack have welcomed India’s recent cross-border strikes in Pakistan, calling it a strong and timely response. (ANI)

For the families, Operation Sindoor symbolises more than just a military retaliation — it reflects India’s commitment to delivering justice for those who lost their lives in the attack.

Asavari Jagdale, whose father Santosh Jagdale was among the victims from Pune, said the naming of the operation moved her to tears. “I couldn’t stop crying when I heard the name ‘Sindoor’. It feels like a real tribute to those who were taken from us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has avenged their deaths, and the name of the operation itself speaks volumes. It felt like a message to those who erased the ‘sindoor’ of so many women,” she said.

Hindu women put “sindoor” (vermilion) on their head as symbol of marriage.

Asavari said the loss of husbands and fathers was not left in vain. “India has paid actual homage to them (victims) by striking. I want to thank for the justice served within 15 days,” she said.

Kunal Ganbote, whose father Kaustubh Ganbote was also killed, said the strike offered a sense of closure. “We were all waiting for this kind of response, and we trusted the Indian government to act. Naming the operation Sindoor shows respect to women like my mother,” he said.

Kaustubh’s wife, Sangita said, “The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry on some days. We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated.”

Kaustubh, a well-known farsan (snacks) trader with businesses in Kondhwa and Rasta Peth areas of Pune, was one of six tourists from Maharashtra who died in the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives — the most severe such incident since Pulwama in 2019. Two of the six tourists were from Pune.

Operation Sindoor, carried out on Wednesday, marked India’s deepest strike inside Pakistan’s territory since the 1971 war. Sources said Modi closely monitored the situation overnight, with all nine intended targets successfully hit.