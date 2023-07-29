Pune, state to witness reduction in rainfall activity

Pune Till 8.30 pm on Friday, 4.2mm rain was recorded at Shivajinagar, while Lohegaon received 3.2mm rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

As the atmospheric system weakens, the Pune city region as well as Maharashtra will experience a reduction in rainfall for the coming few days. Over the weekend, the ghat areas near Pune will also experience a significant drop in precipitation, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which helped the active monsoon conditions over the state, has weakened significantly. Similarly, the monsoon trough has been shifted northwards, causing a reduction in rainfall activities.

“However, as a western disturbance existed in the northwest side and a low-pressure area was over Haryana state, Konkan, Goa, Satara regions and few ghat sections may continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather and forecasting decision, IMD, Pune.

