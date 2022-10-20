Re-evaluation process of 7 villages for proposed Purandar airport to start soon

The Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao issued fresh order to carry out a re-evaluation of 2,832 hectares of land in seven villages where Purandar airport is proposed by the state government.

Earlier, Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) had evaluated the land but after increasing opposition to the project, the order was issued.

Land from six villages in Purandar tehsil - Rise, Pise, Naigaon, Rajouri, Pandeshwar, and Pimpri is required for the project.

After Diwali a high-level meeting will be held by the district administration with the villagers opposing land acquisition, said, officials.

As per the district administration, the land acquisition process for the proposed new international airport in Purandar taluka will be done under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Act. Accordingly, MADC and the Pune district administration will submit all the details to MIDC.

“After MIDC issues notice related to the land acquisition further process will be undertaken. Soon we will hold a meeting with the villagers,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector.

Along with the airport, there are plans to build a multi-model logistic park at the proposed site, said officials.

As per the new order issued, in the re-evaluation of seven villages, the type of land, number of families affected, number of members in each family, youth in each family and all requirements or demands made by these villagers will be considered.