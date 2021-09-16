Relocated auto stand at Pune airport has flyers peeved

PUNE: Despite increasing footfall of flyers at the Pune airport, a number of them continue to complain about crowded security check areas and the relocated prepaid auto-rickshaw stand. However, airport authorities claim that the problem is short-term and will be sorted out soon after the airport’s new infrastructure is developed namely, the new terminal in September 2022 and the multilevel car parking in April 2022.

Radhika Chadha,tweeted that the Pune airport needs to rethink its infrastructure and queue management systems. “Crowds, confusion, pushing, yelling - it was a fraught experience yesterday (September 12),” she said in her tweet.

Another passenger, Abhijit L, tweeted, “The prepaid auto-rickshaw stand has been deactivated on flimsy grounds. I have used rickshaws to and from the airport for at least 15 years. My usual auto driver has requested me to send an email to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on his behalf.”

However, an airport official on condition of anonymity said, “If you look at the problem of overcrowding, it will be resolved once the new terminal is ready. Our staff is managing things neatly. It is only sometime that things become more chaotic otherwise they are very well managed at the airport.”

“The prepaid autorickshaw stand was removed from August 15 as it is not in the guidelines. Flyers just have to walk a little more as it has been shifted to the other side of the road. One will not find an auto stand at international airports like Mumbai and Delhi. In Pune, it is still very nearby,” the official said.

Meanwhile Vishal Tripathi, who flew in to Pune from Delhi on Tuesday, said, “It is not a problem shifting the auto-rickshaw stand because it is still nearby and one can walk and take the auto. At least we have to walk less at Pune airport than at airports such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. I don’t look at it as a big problem.”

The autorickshaws are now parked along the new airport road, which runs parallel to the airport building. Airport authorities have not denied auto-rickshaws for dropping flyers.

An autorickshaw driver, Sunil S, said, “We should be provided some space like the airport authority has for private company-run cabs.”

As per data made available by airport authorities, Pune airport registered the highest traffic in August with 308,602 flyer footfalls recorded. “The number is the highest in 2021 till now. The traffic is expected to increase with the festive season approaching. The weekend rush is more than on weekdays. The facilities that the airport currently has will improve once upcoming projects are completed,” said the official.

Airport footfall in the last three months

Actual passengers taking or arriving by flight

Month - number of flyers

June - 133,661

July - 218,268

August - 308,602