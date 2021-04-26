Remdesivir black marketeer tests positive for Covid-19

A man arrested for selling Remdesivir on the black market on Sunday, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Krushna Bhaskar Havne (25), a resident of Birasaheb Rupnar Hospital in Indrayaninagar, Bhosari. A native of Wadwani, Beed district, Havne works as a receptionist at Rupnar hospital and lives in the hospital too, according to police.

“He was selling one vial for around ₹35,000. He has not yet revealed the source of the vials. Based on preliminary investigation, he seems to have sold around 10 vials before he was caught. We are investigating the case further,” said Prashant Amrutkar, assistant police commissioner, crime branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“We are looking for a bed for him. I’m not aware of the symptoms, but we have to find a government hospital bed for him as he is under arrest,” said senior police inspector Shivaji Gaware of Bhosari MIDC police station.

When asked about the police custody of the arrested man, sub-inspector (PSI) NB Chapale of Bhosari MIDc police station, who is investigating the case, said, “We could not take custody yet, as he has tested positive for Covid-19 and we have brought him to a hospital.”

The police have seized three vials of the drug from Havne.

Whether he sourced the injections from the same hospital or somewhere else is yet to be known, according to PSI Chapale.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code; Drug Price Control Order, 2013; Essential Commodities Act, 1955; and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, was registered at Bhosari MIDC police station.

Gym trainer turns black marketeer

Two men, including a gym trainer, were remanded to police custody on Sunday, a day after three vials of Remdesivir were seized from them while they were trying to sell it for ₹70,000 each, according to a statement issued by officials of Unit 1 of Pune police, who carried out a raid to arrest them.

The two in police custody were identified as Rahul Sunil Khade (22), a resident of Pathare Vasti in Lohegaon, and Vijayraj Dinkar Patil (31) a resident of Kharadkarnagar in Wadgaonsheri, according to the police.

“Patil is a gym trainer and Khade works in a hospital and sourced the three vials found in their possession. They are in police custody till Tuesday. They have sold the injection to people before this. We are investigating it,” said sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad of Unit 1.

A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, DPCO 2013, Essential Commodities Act 1955, And Food and Cosmetics Act 1940 was registered at Deccan police station.