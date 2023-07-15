Marathi film industry’s ‘handsome hero’ in 1970s-80s Ravindra Mahajani remembered fondly by colleagues

Often labelled as Vinod Khanna of the Marathi film industry due to his resemblance to the Bollywood actor, Veteran Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was among the most handsome faces of the industry in the 1970s and 80s. Ravindra Mahajani (right) and Kalpana Iyer in a still from the film Kanoon Kanoon Hai. (HT ARCHIVES)

Mahajani appeared in several Marathi films and his major films as an actor include Mumbaicha Fauzdar, Zunj, Kalat Nakalat, He Chakradhari, and the 2019 Bollywood film Panipat.

The veteran artist began his career as a taxi driver and made a name for himself in the acting circles after landing a role in ‘Janta Ajanata’, a play written by Madhusudan Kalelkar.

However, a role in Saat Hindustani, a film produced by V Shantaram and directed by his son Kiran Shantaram, paved the way for Mahajani’s successful acting career. His last theatrical release was the 2019 film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon.

The final rites of Mahajani, who was found dead at his Talegaon Dabhade residence near Pune, were held on Saturday. He was cremated at Pune’s Vaikunth crematorium in the evening when several members of the Marathi film industry were present.

His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an accomplished actor, best known for his work in Marathi cinema.

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf mourned his close friend Ravindra Mahajani’s demise. Both Saraf and Mahajani dominated Marathi cinema during the 1980s.

“In every role that Ravi (Ravindra Mahajani) did, he did it with passion and sincerity. He was among the most successful actors of our time,” said Saraf.

He featured in several romantic songs, including Ha Sagar Kinara, Sumbaran Gao Deva, and ‘Phite Andharache Jaale’. Among his films, Devta became popular among rural audiences.

Several actors from the film industry expressed their grief at Mahajani’s demise.

Noted Marathi actor, director, and producer Subodh Bhave said, “My first step as a professional actor was in the film “Satte Sikhi Kini” produced and directed by Ravindra Mahajani. Your image will always remain as very handsome, extraordinarily handsome, a true Marathi handsome hero.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences on Mahajani’s death.

“Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience through his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to the actor, saying that his untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry. “We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!” Pawar said in a tweet.

Mahajani was found dead after neighbours complained about a foul smell from the house. Ranjit Sawant, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) at Talegaon MIDC police station said a police team responded to complaints by locals and broke open the flat’s door and found the dead body. Sawant said doctors estimated that Mahajani died three days ago.

“We have contacted his son in Mumbai and informed him,” he said.

Police said the actor’s son Gashmeer Mahajani had been trying to reach his father but the phone calls were going unanswered. On Friday, hours before his body was found, Gashmeer asked a friend in Pune to visit Talegaon Dabhade to check on his father. Gashmeer said his friend planned to visit his father on Saturday.