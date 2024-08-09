Residents allege negligence in death of stray dog at PCMC-run veterinary hospital

Residents of Monika Centre Society, Pimpri, have complained to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) about negligence in the case of death of a stray dog admitted to the civic-run veterinary hospital in Pimpri. According to the residents, they admitted a stray canine named ‘Tillu’ to the civic-run veterinary hospital on July 17 for an eye problem. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the residents, they admitted a stray canine named ‘Tillu’ to the civic-run veterinary hospital on July 17 for an eye problem. The veterinary staff informed them on August 2 that the dog had recovered and was fit for discharge. The society members informed the veterinary staff that they would pick up Tillu in a couple of days. However, on August 4, the veterinary hospital informed the residents that the dog had died. Advocate Sagar Charan, a resident of the society, has written to PCMC chief Shekhar Singh and AWBI secretary Dr Sujit Kumar Dutta demanding action against those responsible for the dog’s death.

Advocate Charan said, “At the hospital, animals are being treated by individuals who are not qualified to do so. Rotten food is being served to the dogs (the food should meet the dogs’ specific nutritional needs based on their age, size, health condition and any special requirements). The diet should be approved by a veterinarian to ensure that it is suitable for the dogs’ medical condition and treatment. The food should be prepared and served in a clean environment to prevent contamination and ensure the health of the animals.”

According to the letter of complaint, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, “The food should be fresh and suitable for the dogs’ dietary needs, whether it’s commercial dog food, specially prepared meals, or prescribed therapeutic diets. In the indoor patients’ department, they are providing food only once in 24 hours. The rotten food being served to the dogs causes gastrointestinal problems. Consuming spoiled food can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain etc.”

Another resident of Monika Centre Society said, “During a visit to the veterinary hospital, the people of the society pointed out that ‘Tillu’ was not getting proper treatment, food, water etc. as per the rules and the same has been reported in writing. This is a serious matter that despite repeated, written, face-to-face meetings and phone calls to several officials about the situation, no proper precautions were taken. Despite many complaints, no timely action was taken and at last, we lost him.”

Amit Pandit, assistant commissioner of the ‘B’ zone office, PCMC, said that at this point of time, nothing can be said about whether there was negligence on the part of the staff. “As per the directions of the municipal commissioner, a committee will be formed to investigate the case. Based on the findings, further action will be taken,” he said.