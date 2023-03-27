Residents attack MSEDCL staff, 4 held

Pune: Residents thrashed a team of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) when the staff visited the housing society to repair a power meter at Chakan area in Pimpri Chinchwad over alleged disconnection of power supply to recover long-pending bills. Based on the complaint, the police have arrested Akshay Pannalal Chordia, Akash Pannalal Chordia and Pannalal Shankar Chordia (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

MSEDCL technician Mayur Chandrakant Chaudhari, 23, lodged a complaint at Chakan police station against four persons for assaulting him and his colleague at Sai Samrajya Society during their visit at around 11:30 am on March 26.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested Akshay Pannalal Chordia, Akash Pannalal Chordia and Pannalal Shankar Chordia, residents of Sai Samrajya Society, and one unidentified person is still at large.

A case has been registered at Chakan police station under Sections 353, 342, 332, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that covers charges of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.

Chaudhari, along with his colleague Shevare, was on duty repairing an electricity metre at Sai Samrajya Society when Akshay approached them and removed the ignition key from complainant’s motorcycle. The accused questioned the duo for disconnecting the power supply and disallowed them from leaving the society premises.

When the complainant tried to convince them that they were not involved in disrupting power supply, others joined Akshay and started beating them up. Accused Akash removed his belt and assaulted the complainant. When the staff tried to resist, the accused hit the complainant’s head with an iron rod.

Chaudhari said, “Someone else from our team disconnected their power supply last fortnight. Even as power supply was restored, they abused and assaulted us to settle score.”