Midnight blasting at Chandni Chowk flyover causes menace for surrounding buildings

As the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies rush to complete the Chandni Chowk flyover work before the possible inauguration on May 1, residents in the vicinity have once again complained about stones landing in their buildings due to blasting activity.

The NHAI has undertaken the multi-story flyover construction project at Chandni Chowk. For this, multiple blasts have been conducted. Most of the time the blasts are conducted post-midnight at around 1 am. This has caused discomfort to the residents in the surrounding area.

“The high-intensity blasts caused panic among residents, who reported cracks in their homes and window glass breaking as a result of the blasting activity. This is not the first time we have encountered this issue. We had previously filed a complaint with the police and the NHAI regarding the high-intensity blasts. Despite multiple rounds of follow-up, authorities took no significant action “Santosh Deshmukh, chairman of the La Valle Casa Housing Society in Chandni Chowk, agreed.

“Another issue caused by blast activities is frequent power outages. The power went out immediately after the explosion, and it wouldn’t be restored for another 10-12 hours. Meanwhile, a diesel generator has been used for backup power, and diesel worth ₹7,000 is used every time. This not only costs money, but it also has a negative impact on the environment due to carbon emissions. The blasts are also having an impact on the biodiversity in this area. Previously, animals such as peacocks and dogs were seen on the hills, but sightings have become increasingly rare in recent days,” Deshmukh added.

Earlier, the blasts were in control intensity, but recently the high-intensity blasts were conducted for flyover projects. Its sound can be heard up to the 1-kilometre area and citizens in this area are suffering from it.

“On Saturday evening we had a meeting with the NCC company’s project head, who has undertaken the construction work. We requested them to conduct a low-intensity blast and if any high-intensity blast will be conducted, the company should inform the residents in advance. The official agreed upon,” said Manish Deo of the Bavdhan citizen forum.