Residents gaze at loss, seek government relief

Pune: The incessant rainfall, with heavy downpour of over 24 hours, has left affected residents fearful and helpless as they seek relief from government. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

“The damage is done, and it will take months to return to normal life. We may face the situation again if there is excess rainfall. Authorities are yet to respond to our sufferings,” said residents from the affected area. Administration began relief work from 10 am at worst-hit Sinhgad Road, Shivane and Dhanori after water level went down in these areas even as muddy soil and dirt has entered many housing societies.

Disruption of electricity and drinking water supply as preventive measure added to residents’ woes. Water supply was not restored as drainage waste got mixed in water tanks constructed at societies.

Angha Thakar of Shri Ganesh Society located near Ektanagar said, “We are coping with grief after my father-in-law died a month ago. My mother-in-law suffers from health issues. The unexpected flooding Thursday morning left our ground-floor house in knee-deep water. We tried to shift the household goods to a safer place but could not move many things as the sudden rise in water level left us helpless. My mother-in-law fell sick and had to be admitted to a hospital. Now, we are busy cleaning our house and no electricity or water supply has aggravated our misery. Relatives and neighbours are helping us in this tough time. We face the big task to visit offices and get important documents that got destroyed due to heavy rain.”

Golu Shirsat of four-floor Shyam Sundar Apartment on Sinhgad Road said, “My family includes wife and our 6-month-old child, and we have flat on the first floor. The watchmen alerted us at around 3-4 am on Thursday that water has entered the housing society premises, and soon the level rose to 3-4 feet. We shifted to higher flats before the water level reached the second floor of the building. We were rescued in the afternoon and shifted to our relative’s place in Katraj. I returned to my flat today only to find that all our stuff has been damaged. This area has never been affected by rains in the past, except in 2011 when the water level touched 2-3 feet.”

Poonam Tanksale and Swati Pingale from Anand Park Society in Ektanagar said, “Unlike previous years when the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities alerted us in advance when water is released from Khadakwasla Dam, this time we were left stranded. The dam water was discharged at midnight and by 4 am our society was flooded till ground floor and parking lot. Till the civic staff came today for rescue work, a youngster from our society was helping shift goods to safe area and cleaning. We hope to get some aid from the municipal corporation.”

Business hit

Radhika Daundakar, owner, Vignesh Mangal Kendra, said, “I deal in things needed for wedding functions and has suffered a loss of ₹4- ₹5 lakh as many items were damaged as water entered my store. I do not know whether authorities will help us or not.” Rupali Santosh Gade, who runs Swami Samarth General Store, claimed that she faced a loss of ₹2- ₹2.5 lakh due to goods damaged. Mohan Rawat, who runs a small unit that makes pump, claimed the machinery repair will cost him around ₹10 lakh.

Medical aid

PMC and the Indian Army have sent teams to Ektanagar area to provide medical aid. Tanaji Katewad, a member of the medical team from Laigude Hospital, said, “A five-member team is working here since 10 am and by noon have provided help to 35 people suffering from cough, cold and fever. The team will continue to provide aid.”

Loss count

The district collectorate on Friday has appointed teams to record losses in affected housing societies. Chirmilla Venkatesh, a member of one of the teams appointed by the collectorate said, “At least 15-17 teams are formed, and each will cover five housing societies. We began the survey at around 10 am and gathered information from residents. The data will be compiled and submitted to the collectorate for further action.”