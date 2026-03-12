Pune: Residents of Undri, Mohammadwadi and NIBM Annexe on Wednesday staged a “Handa Morcha” at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters, protesting the severe water shortage that has persisted in the area for nearly two decades. Residents of Undri, Mohammadwadi take ‘Handa Morcha’ to PMC over decades-old water crisis

​The protest, led by former corporator Pramod alias Nana Bhangire along with local residents and housing society representatives, highlighted the worsening water crisis in the rapidly urbanising neighbourhoods under Prabhag 41 in the Hadapsar assembly constituency.

Hundreds of residents, including many women, marched to the PMC main gate carrying empty pots and containers to symbolise their daily struggle for water. Protesters later submitted a memorandum demanding immediate pipeline connectivity to existing water tanks and a long-term plan to address the chronic shortage in Undri, Mohammadwadi and NIBM Annexe. Residents warned that the agitation would intensify if the issue remains unresolved.

PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the civic body was aware of the problem. “I am aware of the water shortage being faced by residents of Mohammadwadi. I have personally visited the area to assess the situation and have taken note of the problems. The PMC will take the necessary steps to address the issue at the earliest,” he said.

Bhangire said several large water storage tanks were built in Mohammadwadi nearly a decade ago, but have yet to receive an adequate water supply.

“The infrastructure exists, but it remains dry while residents struggle daily for water,” he said.

Residents said that despite rapid real estate growth and the construction of thousands of residential units in Undri, Mohammadwadi and the NIBM Annexe belt, civic infrastructure, particularly a reliable water supply system, has failed to keep pace with the rising population. Many housing societies continue to depend heavily on private water tankers, placing a significant financial burden on residents, especially during the summer months.