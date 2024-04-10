Residents oppose privatisation of Laigude hospital in Dhayari

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to outsource the Late Murlidhar Pandurang Laigude Dispensary in Dhayari has met opposition from local residents and politicians. The private firm will run a 50-bed general hospital with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility at the hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The hospital is said to be underutilised and will be given on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis for 28 years.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The private firm will run a 50-bed general hospital with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility at the hospital.

The PMC health department had floated a tender in November last year to run the facility on a PPP basis. The civic body has shortlisted two private firms in February this year. However, area residents claim PMC is unable to provide basic facilities like healthcare to its taxpayers.

Vittal Gaikwad, resident of Dhayari, said, the Laigude hospital was used during the pandemic was used for treatment of Covid patients but post Covid the hospital has been neglected.

“If the PMC makes more doctors and staff available at the hospital there will be no need to outsource the facility. The citizens will get good healthcare services free of cost,” he said.

Sampat Badgujar, senior citizen from Narhe, said, it is a new trend in PMC to outsource the facilities or entire hospital to private players under the name of PPP.

“If everything is outsourced where will the needy patients go. It is the responsibility of the PMC to provide basic facilities like healthcare to people. There should be no cost cutting on healthcare services,” he said.

Mahesh Pokale, Shiv Sena leader, (Uddhav Thackeray faction), said, the people from Khadakwasla assembly are opposing the decision and even a protest was held recently at the hospital opposing the decision.

“There are over five lakh people living in this area who depend on this hospital for treatment. Interestingly there is not a single government hospital in this entire area,” he said.

Pokale, further, added, that currently, the hospital has 50 beds with outpatient departments, Vaccination and prenatal care for expecting mothers.

“The hospital has a huge campus and the facilities can be expanded by PMC on their own and there is no need to give it to a private agency. We want the civic body to cancel the decision,” he added.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the decision was taken in past and if the residents oppose it we will put the issue before the municipal commissioner.

“The final decision will be taken by the municipal commissioner. However, no final decision has been taken yet about the Laigude hospital,” he said.