Restaurant manager assaulted in Pune for refusing to serve pizza 

A restaurant manager was assaulted by four people for not serving pizza in Kharadi on July 28. A case has been registered against the four accused at Chandan Nagar Police on Tuesday, July 30. The police have identified the accused as Akshay Pacharne, Amol Satav, Pritam Kulkarni, and Vishal Satav. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the FIR, around 1:30 am on July 28, the restaurant operator was leaving for home after closing his establishment when the four accused approached him and asked for pizza. The operator refused, explaining that the restaurant was closed. Enraged over his flat refusal, the accused attacked and injured him.

During another incident, a cook in Undri was killed for allegedly ruining the taste of the food. The cook, identified as Shubham Shastri Sarkar, was struck on the nose and head with a hammer.

An FIR has been lodged with the Kondhwa police, and one suspect has been arrested. Following the assault, Sarkar was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.