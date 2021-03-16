IND USA
Restoration of 135-year-old British-era iconic building remained on paper
pune news

Restoration of 135-year-old British-era iconic building remained on paper

Pune: The Shivaji Market, a Grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST

Pune: The Shivaji Market, a Grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat. According to historical records, the structure was one of the highlights of Pune city during the pre-Independence era and served as platform to feed servants and the quarters of the then “white population” in the Pune cantonment area. Conservationists and heritage lovers have written about its Victorian Gothic style with high ceilings.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in 2014 had asked its engineers to conduct a detailed evaluation of the structure and suggest mandatory steps to fix damaged stones and roof replacements due to leakage during the monsoon season. It had recommended repair and re-plastering of walls.

The revamp of Shivaji Market was discussed at length during the general body meeting under the title “Repairs and Renovation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Market” without disturbing the existing façade and roof structure in 2018.

The PCB administration in its note on the agenda item stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Market building has heritage value and its identity is acquired over the last 126 years as a prime market for Pune cantonment. The building needs repairs to be preserved.

However, according to officials, only minor maintenance works have been carried out since the last four decades. In order to undertake a renovation project, it is necessary that the market may be closed to the public for six months, the administration had stated on record.

The board asked the chief executive engineer to present its report. The engineering section told the board that annual repairs were never done for Shivaji market. They said the structure needs immediate repairs and renovation to extend its life for 25-50 years. The engineers recommended repairing of roof by providing same tile i.e. Mangalore tiles, internal wooden structure and painting, walls, floor tiles and drains and replacement of miscellaneous items, if required

PCB resolved to carry out repairs in phased manner. In phase I, the vegetable and fruit section was scheduled to be vacated and stall holders were given permission to continue business on the roadside. The dilapidated old non-vegetarian shops and sheds near the beef market and closed dilapidated storeroom needed immediate repairs and facelift. It was agreed to repair and auction the shops for sale of chicken. However, the old structure has seen no major repairs or renovation over the years.

Conservation plan

Conservationists Anjali and Kiran Kalamdani had prepared a report (2012) on protection and preservation of the historic structure and submitted it to the PCB.

In view of the safety of inmates certain portions of the building should be declared unsafe. The users and tenants of such portions should be asked to vacate and work should be taken up immediately. The increasing levels of roads and poor maintenance of water drainage have led to knee deep ponding. Emergency maintenance and permanent solution for the problem should be worked out after thorough investigation and a practical approach.

The health and hygiene condition has reached appalling levels. Pieces of meat are scattered inviting scavengers, bandicoots and rodents.

Services of lighting, public address, signage, parking, water supply, pest control, public toilets and drainage need to be reviewed and overhauled.

The heritage features of the building such as bargeboards, coping stones, turrets, arches, trusses carvings, stained glass panels are largely in a good condition. In places where they show a need for attention, repairs or replacements may be made.

Fire station 100 m away yet blaze left unattended

Senior journalists and heritage lover Abrar Rashid has raised questions about the fire that razed shops. “The fire brigade station is situated not even 100 metres from the Cantonment Market. The Charbawdi police station is also nearby, yet the fire was raging,” he said.

According to him, the old stone building is strong enough to withstand any form of danger. However, only unattended fire could have destroyed it. The delay in putting off the fire is a deliberate act to bring down the market that was otherwise not possible because of the “heritage” tag.

