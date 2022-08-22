Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE

One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers’ eligibility test (TET) results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. The step was taken by MSCE after allegations of malpractices among the 7,800 candidates who appeared for the TET 2019.

TET is being conducted since 2013 – after Maharashtra implemented the right to education (RTE) – to shortlist candidates for the post of primary or upper primary teacher in schools of the state. Earlier this year, an investigation by the Pune cyber police revealed alleged malpractices in the results of TET 2020. In January this year, a probe by the Pune police revealed that the marks of some of the candidates had been allegedly tampered with in exchange for money.

Sharad Gosavi, MSCE chairman, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway. “So far, we have scrutinised 1,200 results and they are correct. The rest of the results are still being checked. We have informed the education department about the respective teachers who were allegedly involved in the malpractices, and the education department will carry out the rest of the procedure to remove them from duty,” said Gosavi.

As per education department officials, the salaries of 576 primary school- and 447 secondary school- teachers have been stopped from August this year. Dinkar Patil, director, primary education, said that around 576 primary school- and 447 secondary school- teachers who were allegedly involved in the malpractices have been identified. “Their ‘Shalarth identities’ have been frozen and their salaries will be stopped from August this year. The respective zonal officers should take necessary action. If these candidates are given salaries, appropriate action will be taken against them,” said Patil.

The list released by MSCE of 7,880 candidates who were recently barred from reappearing in this exam, has three categories. Around 7,550 candidates, in exchange for money paid to officials and touts, increased marks in order to qualify for the exam. As many as 293 candidates procured fake certificates even as they failed the exam, while 87 candidates got in touch with the accused for malpractices. All these candidates have been disqualified and barred from appearing in the exam.