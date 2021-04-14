Retired cop arrested for murder

Pune police, on Wednesday, arrested a retired police officer for the murder of a notorious criminal from the Bopodi area.

Anant Tulshiram Ohal (61), a resident of Bopodi retired as assistant police inspector from the Railway police force. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kaluram Bhosale (20), also a resident of Bopodi.

According to police, the accused and deceased both knew each other and Bhosale had five criminal cases registered against him.

When Ohal was passing from Anandnagar area to collect his tiffin, Bhosale him and started an argument.

After a heated argument, both started beating-up each other after which Bhosale died. Police arrested Ohal and filed a complaint against him. Khadki police are investigating the case.