Retired Pune professor duped of 20 lakh by cyber crooks

A retired professor from the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) College was cheated of ₹20 lakh in online fraud, police said on Saturday.

In this case, the 74-year-old victim revealed that on Wednesday, she got a message on her mobile to complete her KYC update to keep operational her bank account. The fraudster had provided a link for the same with a mention that the woman need not visit the branch for KYC-related procedures.

Alankar police station has registered a case of cheating and other relevant sections of the IT Act against the accused. The local police have also taken assistance from the cyber cell of the Shivajinagar for further leads in the investigation.

Cops informed that, without thinking much, the Kothrud-based woman clicked on a link provided in the message. Further through 40 transactions, the fraudster transferred ₹20 lakh to an unknown account. The entire incident transpired between 9 pm and 11 pm on Wednesday, November 15.

When the complainant told the accused that money from her account had been debited, the conman came up with an excuse for technical issues. The victim was then lured to download a remote-control support application through which the crook hacked her mobile.

“On the pretext of helping the senior citizen to complete her KYC update, the fraudster tricked the complainant into giving her debit card details, including the CVV number. Within the next few minutes, the accused siphoned off ₹20 lakh from his account in almost 40 different transactions,” Rajendra Sahane, senior police inspector at Alankar police station, informed.

Sahane further told that, on Thursday, the complainant approached the bank to which money was transferred.