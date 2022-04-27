Rickshaw driver held for sexual harassment of minor girl in Pune
The Hinjewadi police on Tuesday arrested an autorickshaw driver accused of sexual harassment of a minor girl returning from tuitions on April 22. Under the guise of asking for directions, the man had called the 12-year-old girl near and inappropriately touched himself in her presence.
The police nabbed the accused after matching the series number of autos visible in the partial picture of the vehicle extracted from a CCTV camera footage.
“After searching multiple vehicles from that series, a rickshaw was traced in Dapodi but the physical description of the vehicle was different from what the complainant had described. The police found that to evade recognition by the police, he had stuck stickers of Lord Ganesh and “Aai” on the windshield,” read a statement from Hinjewadi police team led by senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar.
The police arrested the accused after receiving information that the man was coming to Mankar chowk in Wakad on Tuesday.
A case under Sections 354(a), 509, of Indian Penal Code along with Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) was registered at Hinjewadi police station.
-
Survivors of Prayagraj multiple murders forced to spend life in pain
A woman and two children each have survived in three of the five major incidents of multiple murders in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj. They are now forced to spend their lives without their loved ones. The house is now locked until police investigations get over. Vijay Shankar Tiwari second son, Monu, survived as he was in Surat. Monu is still in terror. Vimlesh Pandey wife, Usha, aged around 50 years was found seriously injured and unconscious.
-
Two booked under atrocity act over scuffle at village jatra
The Pune rural police are on a lookout for two men booked in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly assaulting two scrap pickers for dancing in a public religious procession (jatra) in Jejuri. A complaint was lodged by Akshay Bajirao Khalve, 22, a resident of Waghapur area of Purandar taluka of Pune district. Pune rural police, deputy superintendent of police, Bhor division, Dhananjay Patil is investigating the case.
-
AAP MLA Atishi to showcase Kejriwal's 'Delhi model of governance' at UNGA
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi is all set to take the Delhi model of governance to the United Nations General Assembly. The MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency will address the UNGA at its headquarters in New York on the theme, 'New Urban Agenda', on Thursday. In a statement, her office said effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government have provided hassle-free, quality access to basic amenities to the people of Delhi.
-
Leopard attack near KWS: 10 villagers hurt in attack, 10 foresters injured by angry crowd
Ten forest employees and 10 villagers were injured in an attack by a leopard in Kathautiya village, adjacent to the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, under the Murtiha police station area, on Wednesday. Angry villagers killed the leopard, attacked forest employees, took a mahout hostage and damaged three vehicles of the forest department. Surrounded by crowds, the leopardess injured three more people in an attempt to escape. The villagers threw sticks at another mahout, Irshad.
-
Covid-19: 50 random samples to be tested daily by hospitals, says Gurugram admin
Gurugram: Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the region, the deputy commissioner chaired a district task force meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to increase testing and vaccination for all age groups in Gurugram. The district has a positivity rate of 10.55% and has conducted 3,989 tests in the past 24 hours. Officials also said that 83 hospitals in the district are listed as Covid-19 vaccination centres, but only 22-25 are currently administering vaccines.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics