Rickshaw driver on the run after running over policeman in Pune

PUNE: The police are on a lookout for an autorickshaw driver for the attempted murder of a policeman who tried to stop him after he stole something from a house at a residential building in Dhanori area of Pune.

The injured officials were identified as Deepak Rajmane and Ganesh Shirsath. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:30pm near the vegetable market in Gokulnagar area of Dhanori.

Rajmane is undergoing surgery and treatment for a severe spinal injury while Shirsath has sustained blunt injuries on his right leg.

“He came out of the building and headed towards his rickshaw. The people around the area told the police on duty that he probably stole something from the building where he came out of. Rajmane took a lift from a civilian on a vehicle and stopped in front of his rickshaw while Shirsath followed him on the duty vehicle. The suspect hit Rajmane head on and ran over him and rammed into the vehicle Shirsath was riding and fled,” said assistant inspector PS Nikam of Vishrantwadi police station who is investigating the case.

The police station officials and crime branch officials have deployed multiple teams to nab the accused. Rajmane is undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Wanowrie.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding rickshaw driver.