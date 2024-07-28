Rift between OBCs and Marathas over quota is worrying: Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar voiced concerns about the ‘rift’ between Other Backward Class (OBC) and Marathas over the reservation issue and emphasised the need for dialogue from the Maharashtra government with those involved. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar voiced concerns about the rift between OBC and Marathas over the reservation issue and emphasised the need for dialogue of Maharashtra government with stakeholders. (HT FILE)

The 83-year-old former Union minister made these remarks after launching a book at a university in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday.

Pawar stressed that the division among OBC and Marathas has led to serious tension which needs to be defused urgently by holding dialogue with members of both communities.

“The necessary dialogue with stakeholders about reservations has been lacking. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is engaging with one group, while other government officials are in discussions with different parties. This leads to confusion,” Pawar explained.

He mentioned that he had recently discussed this with Shinde, who seemed open to facilitating more dialogue.

“The government should invite Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and others who support OBC reservation for discussions,” he suggested.

Jarange has been advocating for the implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Marathas, thus allowing the latter to receive OBC category benefits. Currently, Kunbis enjoy quota benefits as OBCs.

However, OBC leaders, including Bhujbal, have expressed concern about protecting their existing quotas from being reduced.

“Jarange has proposed extending reservations to Lingayats, Muslims, and the Dhangar (shepherd) community. Steps towards meaningful dialogue on the matter have started. If handled correctly, it could prevent societal discord,” said Pawar.

Regarding the seat-sharing arrangement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes his party, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, ahead of the assembly elections, Pawar said the partners have put forward several names for consideration.

“The alliance partners have agreed that all seat-sharing decisions will be made collectively,” he said.

“I have also suggested that the Left parties, who did not request any seats during the recent Lok Sabha elections, should be allocated seats in the upcoming assembly polls. The negotiations for seat-sharing will occur after the current session of Parliament,” Pawar added.

On the recent government schemes announced by the state, Pawar said, “The ‘Ladki Bahin’ and ‘Ladka Bhau’ schemes were introduced due to the upcoming assembly elections. These initiatives might only see one or two instalments.”

Pawar also addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to clarify his position on these schemes.

“While investment in infrastructure is appropriate, Modi previously stated that such schemes would not benefit the economy. Now, he should clarify his stance on their impact, especially since his party governs Maharashtra,” he said.

The Ladka Bhau scheme provides a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 to jobseekers who have completed Class 12, ₹8,000 to diploma holders, and ₹10,000 to those with a bachelor’s degree. Meanwhile, the Ladki Bahin scheme offers eligible women ₹1,500 per month.