Rising exam stress: Students turn to Tele-Manas helpline for support

PUNE: With soaring stress and anxiety levels ahead of the crucial board exams for class 10 and 12 students scheduled in February and March this year, the Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) helpline namely 14416 is receiving around six to eight calls daily from students seeking help in managing stress and anxiety; up from three to four calls being received by the helpline daily last year. By comparison, in 2023, Tele-MANAS was receiving only one or two such calls daily whereas in 2022, it wasn’t receiving any such calls as the service had just been launched in October that year. With soaring stress and anxiety levels ahead of crucial board exams for class 10 and 12 students scheduled in February and March this year, Tele-MANAS helpline is receiving around six to eight calls daily, up from three to four in 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Notably, Tele-MANAS is receiving twice the number of calls daily this year as compared to last year, which is a telling comment on how an increasing number of students is finding it hard to cope with the pressure to perform in these exams. In Pune alone, the helpline is receiving an average six to eight calls daily from students preparing for the exams. According to experts, during this high-pressure time, students should focus on time management, taking regular breaks, and sharing their feelings with trusted family members or friends. Equally, parents and teachers should support the students emotionally and create a positive environment to ease their stress, said officials.

“A majority of complaints from students include difficulty in concentration; irritability; trouble sleeping; and episodes of palpitations, sweating, breathlessness and hands trembling. While striving for success is natural, excessive stress can hinder performance and overall wellbeing,” said Dr Prasanna Phutane, consultant psychiatrist and nodal officer, Tele-MANAS Pune.

Dr Srinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital, Pune, said, “If exam stress feels unmanageable, children should remember that they are not alone. The Tele-MANAS helpline is available 24x7 to provide free and confidential support. Both children and parents can contact us on 14416 to speak with a mental health professional. We urge children to stay calm, believe in themselves, and remember that exams are just a part of the journey. With the right mindset and support, success is within reach.”

Since its inception in October 2022, Tele-MANAS has received 121,366 calls from individuals seeking mental health support. Notably, 6.3% of these callers are adolescents aged 13 to 17 years, highlighting the need for targeted mental health interventions for young students during high-pressure periods such as exams. Tele-MANAS has four centres across Maharashtra namely Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Ambejogai.

Tips for students to reduce stress and anxiety during exams

Plan a study schedule: Organise your time by breaking subjects into smaller, manageable chunks. Stick to the plan and prioritise topics based on importance.

Practice mindfulness: Take short breaks to practise deep breathing or mindfulness exercises to calm your mind.

Stay physically active: Engage in light physical activity, like stretching or a brisk walk, to reduce tension and refresh your mind.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Eat balanced meals, stay hydrated, and avoid junk food. A healthy body supports a sharp mind.

Get enough sleep: Sleep is crucial for memory retention and overall mental health. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

Seek support: Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends, family, or counsellors if you feel overwhelmed. Talking about your worries can make a big difference.