River-cleaning campaign organised by PMC

The ‘Majhi Vasundhara Mission’ under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a river-cleaning campaign on Friday at the riverbed near the Baba Bhide bridge. The campaign was a part of Swachhta Abhiyaan which has been ongoing since April 22. The campaign saw 250 registered participants helping with the river clean-up and contributing towards cleaning 370 kg of dry waste. (HT PHOTO)

Under the campaign, PMC aims to spread public awareness and encourage actions that should be undertaken against single-use plastic, e-waste collection campaigns and other environmental conservation programs. The campaign saw 250 registered participants helping with the river clean-up and contributing towards cleaning 370 kg of dry waste. This waste was then made sure to be collected and disposed of in a way that doesn’t harm the environment any further.

The program also saw the additional municipal commissioner, Prithviraj B P addressing the participants while he appealed to them to choose and develop more environmentally friendly habits. To promote this, cloth bags were distributed to the people present to present them with an alternative to single-use plastic.

Officials from the Shivajinagar-Ghole Road and Kasba Vishrambaug Wada regional office along with personnel from the Aadar Poonawala Cleanliness Initiative also attended the campaign.