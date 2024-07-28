 Riverfront development project not linked to Mutha river flooding: PMC - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi
Riverfront development project not linked to Mutha river flooding: PMC

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 28, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The civic body also shared pictures of the river at Ganesh Ghat location in Yerawada, where they have completed a sample stretch of the riverfront development project

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar has denied allegations by civic activists that the ongoing riverfront development (RFD) project caused flooding of Mutha River. During his city visit on Thursday, Pawar had said that flooding was primarily due to record rainfall in a short period in and around Pune.

While PMC claims river flooding did not affect the ongoing riverfront development (RFD) project, (inset) photograph shows a part of the plan submerged during heavy rains on Thursday. HT Photo (HT PHOTO)
While PMC claims river flooding did not affect the ongoing riverfront development (RFD) project, (inset) photograph shows a part of the plan submerged during heavy rains on Thursday. HT Photo (HT PHOTO)

Later, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) posted on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, clarifying that despite heavy rains on July 25, the Mula-Mutha river was flowing within the normal range. The civic body also shared pictures of the river at Ganesh Ghat location in Yerawada, where they have completed a sample stretch of the riverfront development project.

Civic activists have held PMC responsible for Mula-Mutha river flooding situation, citing the ongoing riverfront development project and construction of metro pillars on the riverbed as main causes.

Pune
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Sunday, July 28, 2024
