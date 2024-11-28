Riverfront project secures revised green clearance, PMC moves fast with work order

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued a work order for stretches 1, 2, and 3 of the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development Project (RFD), covering the Wakad Bypass to Sangavi Bridge section. PMC had floated tenders worth ₹ 303 crores for the stretch six months ago. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The swift action comes just two weeks after the project received revised environmental clearance (EC) from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on November 12.

Spanning eight kilometres, these stretches run from the Dehu Road-Katraj Bypass highway to Old Sangvi along the Mula River. The civic body is responsible for developing the river’s right bank, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) oversees the left bank.

PMC had floated tenders worth ₹303 crores for the stretch six months ago.

Surendra Karpe, PMC deputy engineer, said, “We received the revised EC from SEIAA in September and submitted it to the NGT. The work order for stretches 1, 2, and 3 was issued on Wednesday (November 27). The NGT’s directives applied only to these new stretches, not to stretches 9, 10, and 11, where work is ongoing.”

Since there was the model code of conduct due to assembly polls, PMC could not earlier move ahead with work order, which was done on Wednesday, said another officer.

“We received clearance from the SEIAA earlier this month. However, much of our focus shifted towards election-related duties, as most officials were assigned to election responsibilities. Consequently, we issued the work order on November 27, immediately after the election code of conduct was lifted,” said the officer, urging not to be named.

However, the project faced hurdles when environmental activist Sarang Yadwadkar raised questions about the process, alleging a lack of transparency in the approvals. He filed a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in August 2024, which led to directives requiring PMC to secure a revised EC for stretches 1, 2, and 3 before proceeding.

In compliance with the NGT order, PMC submitted an application to the SEIAA for the revised clearance, which was granted on November 12. Due to the assembly election code of conduct, the PMC delayed issuing the work order until November 27.

The revised clearance and civic body’s decision on the work order have invited criticism from environmentalists about the potential ecological impact on Pune’s fragile river ecosystem. Critics argue that the revised EC sidesteps critical issues and undermines sustainable development practices.

Yadwadkar criticized the approval process, stating, “We plan to challenge the revised clearance as there are discrepancies in the dates of its issuance. PMC misled SEIAA by withholding crucial information. In 2022, SEIAA directed PMC to seek input from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and submit its findings. However, with changes in SEIAA committee members, these objections were disregarded.”

Environmental activist Sushma Date expressed her discontent on social media platform ‘X’ “This is yet another nail in the coffin for Pune. The SEIAA granted clearance to RFD Pune without addressing concerns raised by NGT petitioners. Concreting flood banks, removing vital riparian vegetation, and replacing it with decorative lawns over plastic sheets cannot rejuvenate a river.”