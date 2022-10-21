Rly engineer gets 5-yr RI, 2 lakh fine in disproportionate assets case

Pune: The Special Court for CBI-ACB (Central Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Corruption Bureau) presided by Special Judge Arvind S Waghmare convicted senior Central Railway engineer Satyajit Ramchandra Das under Section 235(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure (92) and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment and directed him to pay ₹2 lakh fine for the offence punishable under Section 13(2), 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The judge acquitted Das’s wife and son in the case.

According to the police reports, an offence was registered against Das, the then senior section engineer, Ghorpadi, Central Railway, Pune district and his wife on December 31, 2015. It was alleged in the FIR that Das had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 2009 to January 21, 2014 to the extent of ₹10,606,605.89.

CBI Public Prosecutor AD Arikar argued that the case was registered against the accused for criminal conspiracy with other public servants and directors of private firms to cheat the Central Railway. Searches were conducted at his residential premises and disproportionate assets in the name of his wife were found.