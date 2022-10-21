Home / Cities / Pune News / Rly engineer gets 5-yr RI, 2 lakh fine in disproportionate assets case

Rly engineer gets 5-yr RI, 2 lakh fine in disproportionate assets case

pune news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The Special Court for CBI-ACB convicted senior Central Railway engineer Satyajit Ramchandra Das and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Prevention of Corruption Act

The Special Court for CBI-ACB convicted senior Central Railway engineer Satyajit Ramchandra Das and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Prevention of Corruption Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The Special Court for CBI-ACB convicted senior Central Railway engineer Satyajit Ramchandra Das and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Prevention of Corruption Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Special Court for CBI-ACB (Central Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Corruption Bureau) presided by Special Judge Arvind S Waghmare convicted senior Central Railway engineer Satyajit Ramchandra Das under Section 235(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure (92) and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment and directed him to pay 2 lakh fine for the offence punishable under Section 13(2), 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The judge acquitted Das’s wife and son in the case.

According to the police reports, an offence was registered against Das, the then senior section engineer, Ghorpadi, Central Railway, Pune district and his wife on December 31, 2015. It was alleged in the FIR that Das had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 2009 to January 21, 2014 to the extent of 10,606,605.89.

CBI Public Prosecutor AD Arikar argued that the case was registered against the accused for criminal conspiracy with other public servants and directors of private firms to cheat the Central Railway. Searches were conducted at his residential premises and disproportionate assets in the name of his wife were found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out