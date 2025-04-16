Robbers use toy gun to loot jewellery store

Three robbers, brandishing a toy gun, attacked a jewellery store owner and decamped with gold worth lakhs on Tuesday, police said. Even as Dahiwal was showing ornaments to the man, two more unidentified persons entered the shop, the official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at Shree Jewellers in Raikar Mala near Kalubai Chowk in Dhayari on Sinhagad Road at around 2.30 pm during a power outage.

He said the shop owner, Vishnu Sakharam Dahiwal, and an employee were in the store when a man walked in and asked to see gold chains.

Even as Dahiwal was showing ornaments to the man, two more unidentified persons entered the shop, the official said.

“The trio then pulled out a pistol, which later turned out to be fake, hurled abuses and issued threats before decamping with around 22 tolas (260 gm) of gold ornaments from the shop,” he said.

Robbers also assaulted the shop owner, who tried to resist, and struck him with the butt of a pistol, which broke, the official said, adding that the trio escaped on a motorcycle.

He said the butt of the broken pistol was found at the scene, and it turned out to be part of a toy gun.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (zone III), said, “We are verifying the CCTV footage and have intensified the manhunt to trace the robbers.”

Nanded City Police Station has set up checkpoints across the city to nab the accused.