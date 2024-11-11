Rohit Pawar faces uphill battle in Karjat-Jamkhed as close associates switch sides

Rohit Pawar – grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and first-time MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency – is facing the added challenge of some of his close associates switching sides ahead of the November 20 assembly polls even as he gears up to contest Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Ram Shinde in this crucial seat. One more angle is the ‘insider versus outsider’ narrative that is playing out with the Ram Shinde camp portraying Rohit Pawar as an outsider, given his Pune district origins. (HT PHOTO)

Some key local leaders – including former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ambadas Pisal, Sachin Potare, deputy chairman of Karjat Panchayat Samiti Rajendra Kaka Gund, Congress Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Pravin Ghule, and prominent Maratha leader Madhukar Aba Ralebhat – have recently left Rohit Pawar’s side. Among these leaders, Ralebhat – who had independently contested the 2009 assembly elections and garnered nearly 30,000 votes – was instrumental in Rohit Pawar’s 2019 victory. Local sources attribute this departure of allies to what they perceive as Rohit Pawar’s approach. They claim that he has marginalised local leaders from the NCP and Congress in favour of his own team from Baramati and Pune. To add to Rohit Pawar’s concerns, Congress heavyweight Kailas Anna Shewale on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, located in Ahmednagar district, holds historical significance in Maharashtra politics. Once reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates, it became a general constituency in 2009. It was a BJP stronghold till such time Rohit Pawar defeated Ram Shinde, a Dhangar community leader, by over 40,000 votes in 2019. Karjat-Jamkhed is a drought-prone region, heavily reliant on agriculture, yet obstructed by a lack of rivers and railway connectivity. Developmental challenges continue to impact the agricultural sector, with areas such as Fakrabad, Jawala, Nannaj, Kavadgaon and Dhanora frequently facing drought.

Furthermore, the upcoming assembly polls are steeped in complex caste dynamics, with BJP consolidating other backward caste (OBC) votes under its MADHAV formula (targeting Mali, Dhangar and Vanjari communities) and NCP focusing on the Maratha vote bank. According to the 2011 Census, OBCs and Marathas constitute the dominant groups in Karjat-Jamkhed followed by SC (14%) and scheduled tribe/ST (2%) populations. In this rural constituency, approximately 88% of the voters reside outside urban areas, adding to the significance of caste alignment in these elections. Political analyst Abhay Deshpande remarked, “Caste equations are likely to play a major role in these elections. While developmental work and leader defections are crucial, caste dynamics will likely be decisive in Karjat-Jamkhed.”

One more angle is the ‘insider versus outsider’ narrative that is playing out with the Ram Shinde camp portraying Rohit Pawar as an outsider, given his Pune district origins. Ram Shinde said, “This is a battle between an insider and outsider. People here want their local leader, and I am confident they will vote accordingly.” In a rejoinder at a recent rally, Rohit Pawar said, “If they (Ram Shinde camp) are discussing outsiders, perhaps they mean Fadnavis, who contested from Nagpur despite being from a rural background or Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat contesting in Varanasi.”

Yet another twist is the recent split in the NCP with the Ajit Pawar faction now opposing Rohit Pawar. Previously supportive, Ajit Pawar had even suggested that Rohit Pawar contest from Karjat-Jamkhed in 2019. However with many local NCP leaders now on Ajit Pawar’s side, the split may either bolster or weaken Rohit Pawar’s standing in these elections. On his part, Rohit Pawar remains undeterred and said, “Voters in my constituency have seen my work on education, healthcare, self-help groups, infrastructure, and water projects. I am confident that they will vote for continued progress.”

Rohit Pawar’s developmental record includes the establishment of hospitals, schools, roads and bridges as well as bringing major funds to the constituency. However, some critical projects like the Jamkhed Water Supply Scheme remain incomplete. Local resident Abhijit Shelke said, “Rohit Pawar has done commendable work, but expectations were extremely high and not everything could be achieved in one term. We are still hopeful for him.” Ram Shinde, meanwhile, has worked on water conservation under the Jal Yukt Shivar initiative, creating irrigation solutions in previously parched areas. However, his failure to complete the Jamkhed Water Supply Scheme remains a sore point. Initially approved by Fadnavis for ₹110 crore, the project cost has since escalated to ₹180 crore.

Meanwhile, the residents’ opinion about the two candidates is quite a mixed bag. Santosh Devtale from Jamkhed remarked, “Both candidates bring development funds which benefit our region. It is a healthy competition that ultimately benefits our constituency.” At a recent rally, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had hinted at a larger potential role for Rohit Pawar in a future MVA government which political observers view as a strategic move to consolidate support.

All said, the battle for Karjat-Jamkhed remains intensely competitive with caste dynamics, developmental promises, and local allegiances at play as Rohit Pawar and Ram Shinde vie for voter headspace.