Round two: Frontline workers receive Covid vaccination

The round two of phase one Covid-19 vaccination began on Wednesday as 67 frontline workers were administered the vaccine at district hospital, Aundh.

The district saw 94 per cent beneficiaries being vaccinated as 4,913 registered beneficiaries received the jab of the 5,200 targeted for the day. The vaccination for frontline workers took place at only two centres in Pune rural while Pune city and PCMC did not report any vaccination for frontline workers.

On the first day of vaccination, 67 frontline workers and 4,846 healthcare workers in the district got vaccinated.

The vaccination for frontline workers was delayed for the past few days due to the technical glitches in the Co-WIN app. However, on Wednesday, only 67 frontline workers could get vaccinated at only two of the 52 sites both of which were located in rural Pune.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer said, “The vaccination for frontline workers could not be started at all sites as the link could not be activated.”

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief health officer at PMC, confirmed that despite creating an additional session site for Covid-19 vaccination at PMC’s Kamala Nehru hospital, the vaccination for frontline workers could not be done as the link did not activate.

He said, “We are having regular video conferencing with state officials also regarding the issue. Unless the link is activated, we do not have the list of registered beneficiaries and so we cannot even manually call them for the vaccination which we have been doing for healthcare workers as of now.”

PMC topped the three local authorities in the district with 2,399 of the 1,900 registered or 126 per cent beneficiaries vaccinated at 19 session sites.

Pune rural reported 80 per cent or 1,999 registered beneficiaries of the 2,500 targeted vaccinated while PCMC reported the lowest with 64 per cent of the registered beneficiaries vaccinated or 515 of 800 targeted.