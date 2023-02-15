‘Route rationalisation’ focus of PMPML master plan

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has focused on route rationalisation in its master plan, according to Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML. The first priority of the public transport body is to reduce ‘unnecessary wastage of fuel’, he said.

For instance, each PMPML bus running on CNG covers at least 200 km daily while each electric bus covers 225 km. Bakoria said that they are keeping a close watch on whether or not contract buses are covering the minimum distance every day before paying them for that day.

The other major change PMPML has introduced in its bus operations is ‘general and broken bus operation schedules’. As part of this, additional buses will run on specific routes during peak hours depending on the number of commuters. The broken schedule will provide commuters with instant bus services and the waiting period will reduce, PMPML officials said. Buses that run daily during the regular 8 am to 8 pm shift will come under general schedule timings. Whereas buses under the broken schedule will run only during peak hours including 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening. As of now, the PMPML has 118 broken bus schedules and 178 general bus schedules on major routes in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.