Pune: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Pune division, foiled a liquor smuggling attempt through Goa Express at Ahmednagar station on Tuesday, as part of its ongoing crackdown on crimes under Operation Satark. RPF foils liquor smuggling bid on Goa Express at Ahmednagar stn

As per information given by the RPF, during an inspection of the Goa Express (12779), its onboard personnel noticed suspicious activity in M1 coach, involving two individuals. Hence, they kept a close watch on the suspects, who were later identified as AC coach attendant Lalit Jaychand Kumar (28), a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and housekeeping staff member Rahul Surendra Kumar (35) from East Delhi. They also informed their counterparts at Ahmednagar.

When the train arrived at Ahmednagar, a RPF team intercepted the two individuals on the train and took them for questioning. During interrogation, they admitted to procuring liquor from Goa with the intention of selling it in Delhi at inflated prices.

An intensive search of the bedroll compartment in the coach yielded 26 liquor bottles worth ₹11,970. The seized bottlers and the two accused were handed over to the excise department officials in Ahmednagar for further legal proceedings.

Senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, Priyanka Sharma, under whose supervision the operation was carried out, said, “The case highlights the RPF’s commitment to maintaining passenger safety and preventing unlawful activities on trains. The swift action reflects the growing effectiveness of Operation Satark, an initiative focused on curbing smuggling, theft, and suspicious activity across the Pune Division.”

Central Railway officials, too, reiterated that the division continues to coordinate with state enforcement agencies to ensure law and order across the network, while intensifying its vigilance drives in sensitive sections.