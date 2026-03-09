RTO squad turns lifesaver after Khed Shivapur toll accident

​Officials from the Regional Transport Office Pune rescued two critically injured persons after a container truck and a tempo traveller collided near the Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza on the Pune–Kolhapur Highway early Friday morning. Two occupants were found lying in a pool of blood with serious injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, wherein both vehicles suffered major damage. Two occupants were found lying in a pool of blood with serious injuries. Fortunately, the RTO’s road safety team, which was on an inspection drive at the time, immediately stepped in and began rescue efforts.

According to the RTO, the team comprising motor vehicle inspector Sameer Shirodkar, assistant motor vehicle inspector Deepika Sikandar Kalwale and driver Sharad Jagtap quickly shifted the injured persons to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital within the crucial golden hour, ensuring they received timely medical treatment.

Doctors said one of the injured persons suffered injuries to the ribs and leg, while the other sustained serious injuries to the nose, head and leg. Both are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad said the officials’ actions went beyond routine duty and reflected a strong sense of humanity.

“Our road safety squads remain active round the clock to ensure safety on highways. However, the prompt response shown by Road Safety Squad No. 1 in this incident was not merely an administrative responsibility; it was an act of humanity,” she said.

Gaikwad added that by quickly shifting the injured persons to the hospital, the team ensured they received timely treatment, which can be lifesaving in such situations.