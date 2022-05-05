Rural parts of Pune report higher vaccination rate than urban areas

From the last few days, vaccination rate at rural areas in Pune is higher than that of city areas, according to the data furnished from CoWin app. Pune rural has seen over 11,741 jabs on May 4 against 5,632 jabs in urban areas of Pune district.

With decrease in Covid cases, vaccination drives have reported a weak response.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad said “Since there was an impending fourth wave, we started preparation of vaccination drives across Pune district. We encouraged our workers in the groups to do door-to-door checks and bring people to vaccination centres.”

He added that call centres contacted beneficiaries and ASHA workers went from one family to another to ensure that everyone was vaccinated.

Speaking about the numbers in urban areas, Dr Suryakant Deokar,PMC immunisation officer said that in the PMC limits, first and second dose beneficiaries have received their jabs.“The numbers indicate that fully vaccinated beneficiaries are over 100 percent,” said Deokar.

According to the CoWin app, there are 243,213 beneficiaries between the age group of 12 to 15 years. For 15 to 17 years, 60,2541 beneficiaries have received vaccination. For 18 to 45 years, 11,364,882 received the jabs. And for 45 to 60 years 3,468,628 beneficiaries received the jabs. For 60 years and above, 2,463,976 beneficiaries received the jabs in Pune district.