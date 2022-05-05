Rural parts of Pune report higher vaccination rate than urban areas
From the last few days, vaccination rate at rural areas in Pune is higher than that of city areas, according to the data furnished from CoWin app. Pune rural has seen over 11,741 jabs on May 4 against 5,632 jabs in urban areas of Pune district.
With decrease in Covid cases, vaccination drives have reported a weak response.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad said “Since there was an impending fourth wave, we started preparation of vaccination drives across Pune district. We encouraged our workers in the groups to do door-to-door checks and bring people to vaccination centres.”
He added that call centres contacted beneficiaries and ASHA workers went from one family to another to ensure that everyone was vaccinated.
Speaking about the numbers in urban areas, Dr Suryakant Deokar,PMC immunisation officer said that in the PMC limits, first and second dose beneficiaries have received their jabs.“The numbers indicate that fully vaccinated beneficiaries are over 100 percent,” said Deokar.
According to the CoWin app, there are 243,213 beneficiaries between the age group of 12 to 15 years. For 15 to 17 years, 60,2541 beneficiaries have received vaccination. For 18 to 45 years, 11,364,882 received the jabs. And for 45 to 60 years 3,468,628 beneficiaries received the jabs. For 60 years and above, 2,463,976 beneficiaries received the jabs in Pune district.
Madhya Pradesh high court acquits medico in girlfriend murder case, raps police
The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has acquitted a former medical student in the case of murder of his colleague and asked the state government to compensate him with ₹42 lakh for spending 4,740 days in jail. Chandresh filed an appeal in the high court.
Improve work culture, complete work on time: Minister
UP public works department minister Jitin Prasada instructed PWD engineers to improve the work culture on Thursday. Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Mohansarai-Varanasi road, he directed the departmental engineer to expedite work. He also met MLAs. He instructed officials to get the work completed as fast as possible. Prasada directed the departmental engineers to ensure high quality as per the standard in the construction work of roads.
Pune district reports 58 new Covid cases on Thursday
As per the state health department, Pune district on Thursday reported 58 more cases of Covid-19. No deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,568 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,614 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,453,742 Covid cases.
‘Proper hand hygiene can cut HAIs by 50%’
The risk of hospital-acquired infections (also called healthcare associated infections - HAIs) can be reduced by 50% with proper hand hygiene, said experts of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Chief medical superintendent, Professor Gaurav Agarwal, SGPGIMS was addressing a campaign organised by the Infection Control Cell of the SGPGIMS. One of the 17 deaths among hospitalised patients is due to hospital-acquired infections. This can be reduced with a bit of care and superior hand hygiene.
Akhilesh mocks Shivpal’s talk of teaming up with Azam
Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and his talks of alliance with jailed party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. Last week, Shivpal Yadav had attacked Akhilesh in Farrukhabad over Azam Khan and hinted at forming a front with the latter after his release from jail. Akhilesh said injustice had been meted out to Azam Khan and his family.
