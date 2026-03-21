Sandalwood theft attempt thwarted at Pune Zoo; probe on

An attempt to steal sandalwood trees from the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park was foiled after alert security personnel noticed suspicious movement inside the park and acted promptly. Police at the Bharati Vidyapeeth station registered a case against unidentified persons. According to the police, they spotted three suspects roaming the zoo area around midnight. When the suspects attempted to flee, security staff fired one warning shot into the air, but the suspects escaped. (HT FILE)

According to the police, they spotted three suspects roaming the zoo area around midnight. Personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force grew suspicious of their movements and intercepted them. When the suspects attempted to flee, security staff fired one warning shot into the air, but the suspects escaped.

Zoo security guard Shripati Devidas Kasbe (30), a resident of Shivnerinagar, Kondhwa, filed the complaint. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused entered the premises intending to cut sandalwood trees and attempted to fell at least four before being detected.

Senior police inspector Rahulkumar Khilare visited the spot and confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 303, 62, 329 and 3. “Three individuals were moving suspiciously inside the park. Zoo’s security personnel fired a warning shot, after which the suspects fled. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused. Zoo officials said improved security arrangements, including the deployment of trained Maharashtra Security Force personnel and armed guards, helped prevent the theft. Earlier, when private contractors handled security, multiple sandalwood thefts had been reported from the zoo.